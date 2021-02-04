Edge On Potential Reunion With Christian – “It Needs To Happen”

The small reunion between Edge and Christian during Royal Rumble was one of the most emotional moments of the whole PPV and it created a lot of buzz.

While Captain Charisma has not revealed his cards about his future after his in ring return, people have already started wondering about a tag team run for him with the Rated R Superstar.

During his recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Edge was asked about his thoughts on a possible tag team run with his partner. Replying to it, he said that it needs to happen at some point:

“I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen -just because there’s so many opportunities there.

Between Edge and Christian against The Usos – I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus the Street Profits!”

Edge On His Royal Rumble Moment With Christian

The former world champion then explained that wrestling works at its best when you have real emotions involved and said that the look on his face during their moment at Royal Rumble was real:

“So the look you saw on my face as Christian was coming down the ramp, that was real. That was me being part dumbfounded that we were both in the Royal Rumble in 2021 after being told we could both never do this again.

Proud – there was pride because I know how hard he worked to get back to the point where he could be cleared – which was evident by looking at him.”

After his Royal Rumble victory, Edge appeared on both Raw and NXT this week and he is also scheduled to make an appearance on SmackDown to confront the brand’s top champion Roman Reigns.

Which matches would you wanna see if Edge does have one final run with Christian? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.