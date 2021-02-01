Edge Reacts To Royal Rumble Victory (Video)

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge pulled off the impossible at the Royal Rumble 2021 and the Rated R Superstar became only the third person to win the battle royal by entering the match at #1 and outlasting the 29 other superstars.

WWE‘s cameras caught up with the former champion after the show was over and they asked the Ultimate Opportunist for his reaction to the incredible victory.

Replying to it, Edge explained how this feat seemed impossible only a few years ago and he said that he feels like it’s a dream which he is going to wake up from:

“If you had told me four years ago that I’d be in the Royal Rumble, enter the match first, win it, and go onto WrestleMania. I feel like I still need to pinch myself and feel like I’m going to wake up, It still doesn’t make sense.”

Edge also mentioned how he got to share a moment with his former tag team partner Christian who made his return during the show as well and he said that he will try to stop analyzing his victory and just try to enjoy it:

“And for Christian to also be in there…if you wrote this as a script for a Hollywood movie, they’d say it’s impossible, it can’t never happen. Yet, here we are. I still don’t get it, I think I’m going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it.

I’m going to stop analyzing why and how.” said the former world champion, “F–k it, it’s happening and it’s awesome, and I feel great and I have my best friend back with me again. I couldn’t be happier.”

There is no word yet on which champion Edge will be challenging at WrestleMania and it would be interesting to see if he picks Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns as his opponent for the Show Of Shows.