Konnan Gives An Update On His Health

Konnan was recently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. His situation was complicated by the kidney transplant he received in 2007. He is now out of the hospital and gave an update on his health while speaking with Disco Inferno.

“Just so you know, from here on out, I’m a whole different mother****er. I am not cow-towing to nobody,” Konnan said.

Konnan then told a story about how his doctors were trying to get him to take his situation more seriously.

“I was in the hospital, I wake up, there’s 6 doctors in front of me,” Konnan said.

“(The doctors) are very mad with me because I’m not taking my pills, I’m being very rude, I’m not listening to instructions.”

“Because I didn’t want to believe it was as bad as they were telling me, I didn’t want to hear bad news.”

Konnan then said one of his doctors told him there was a 60% chance his heart was going to stop and his kidneys were failing.

“Then another guy walks in, a chaplain, and you know I hate religion. The mother****er wanted to pray with me, I almost threw him out the window.”

He would continue to say he considers himself lucky to be alive now, however.

“I am very fortunate, and I do not over-dramatize this, to be alive.”

“I was looking at death dude, it’s not a script.”

Konnan said at that point he was taking a survey of his life. He also spoke about how he appreciates his friendships with Rey Mysterio, Disco and others.

While he didn’t say exactly how he contracted the virus, Konnan did offer some thoughts on what may have led to it.

“I was in a 1000% compromised situation,” Konnan said when Disco asked him how he thinks he contracted the virus. “Because I’m in a business where everybody in my business is a *Bleeped*.”

Konnan’s comments can be heard in the below video: