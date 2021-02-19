MLW Teases Dario Cueto Involvement In Azteca Underground

Salina de la Renta appears to be bringing some aspects of the cult-favorite show, Lucha Underground, into MLW. This started when she summoned former Lucha Underground Champion, Mil Muertes to the promotion. Recently in MLW, Salina’s Promociones Dorado faction was purchased by a mysterious group named Azteca Underground.

On MLW Fusion, Salina referred to the owner of Azteca Underground as someone very wealthy. Los Parks commented this week that they know who the owner is but are keeping the information secret.

There is a section on the Azteca Underground website labeled “The Proprieter.” It has a picture of someone standing outside a building from a distance. Some say the picture resembles the former Lucha Underground owner, Dario Cueto.

While the performer behind the Mil Muertes character owns the rights to it, it’s not clear if MLW would be able to use the name, Dario Cueto. They could just go with Cueto’s “El Jefe” nickname. The El Rey Network, which formerly aired Lucha Underground, has gone out of business, however.

Recently on Fusion, Mil Muertes defeated Savio Vega in an “Aztec Jungle Fight.” This match was setup after Vega refused an offer from Salina to purchase a share of his IWA promotion in Puerto Rico.

MLW Fusion will not air next week. Rather, a classic episode of MLW Underground will air in its place.