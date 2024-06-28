Salina De La Renta Reveals Baby Bump During MLW Power Struggle

Salina de la Renta is pregnant and from a storyline perspective, it could cause ripples within the operations of Major League Wrestling.

Salina revealed her pregnancy during the MLW ’24 Anniversary Show on June 22, weeks after the diabolical Cesar Duran dropped the bombshell that he was her long-estranged father. That shocking news was dropped during Battle Riot VI and de la Renta was clearly shaken by the family ties.

However, Salina decided to take the power in her own hands by giving Duran a belated “Father’s Day gift,” showing that Cesar was soon to be a grandfather. Duran showed astonishment but eventually displayed enthusiam for the prospect.

If fans had any doubt that Salina’s pregnancy was storylined-based, both de la Renta and MLW disregard such speculation with Salina actually revealing her baby bump online.

FIRST LOOK at Mama @SalinadelaRenta. Congratulations, Empresaria! ? pic.twitter.com/aJQ9V2cbxW — MLW (@MLW) June 27, 2024 Duran did lean into the controversy of all by posting “what a scandal” on X.

Duran and de la Renta have been at odds for years on MLW programming as it’s been a constant power struggle between the father and daughter duo. At one time Duran was appointed as MLW matchmaker, but now strictly finds himself in a managerial role, just like de la Renta has been.

Salina just made her return to Major League Wrestling earlier this year and her contention with Duran culminated at Azteca Lucha, a sold-out show in Chicago. Both Duran and Salina had luchadores compete against one another in order to earn the rights to a mysterious key, but the battle turned to a stalemate. Now with it becoming a family affair, the drama will continue between the two talents.

The next event on tap for MLW is Blood & Thunder which takes place on July 12 in St. Petersburg, FL.