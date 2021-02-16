Home Wrestling News AEW News

Private Party Ask For Shot Against ROH Tag Champs, Jay Lethal Responds

Private Party have called out the ROH tag champs.

By Ian Carey

Doors between wrestling promotions are swinging open all over the place these days, it seems. Now, an AEW tag-team who recently challenged for the Impact tag-team titles is calling out the tag champs from ROH.

This started when Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy sent a message to Matt Hardy on Twitter after failing to win the Impact titles at No Surrender.

Matt Hardy then asked the team what they plan on doing to make up for the loss.

Private Party then asked for another chance. They asked to take on the ROH tag champs, the Foundation’s Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

“It would be a start. Bring me the ROH Tag Titles & find out who Jay Lethal’s there to see,” Hardy responded.

Jay Lethal then responded to both Hardy and Private Party.

More problems appear to be brewing between Private Party and Matt Hardy. This may stem from Hardy’s new interest in working with Hangman Adam Page.

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

The Foundation’s Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham are just 7 days shy of tying Cesaro and Chris Hero for the 3rd most days spent with the ROH tag titles. The 426 days they have spent with the titles is the longest single-reign in the titles’ lineage. Granted, the promotion was shut down for 6 months during their reign.

