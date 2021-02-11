Update On Joey Ryan’s Lawsuits Against His Accusers

Joey Ryan has launched several lawsuits against multiple of his accusers from the #SpeakingOut movement last summer. He still has other ongoing lawsuits against other accusers, however. He also has active suits against Impact Wrestling and another person who spoke out against him online.

In an update to this story, according to documents obtained by HeelByNature, 3 of Joey Ryan’s lawsuits against female accusers have been dismissed. The cases were dismissed without prejudice, however, meaning Ryan has the option to re-file. The judge dismissed this case due to Ryan’s legal team missing a February 5th deadline to file additional information.

“The OSC required not only the POS, but also either Defendant’s response to the Complaint or Plaintiff’s Application for the Clerk to Enter Default. Plaintiff has not adequately responded to the OSC. It is well-established that a district court has authority to dismiss a plaintiff’s action due to her failure to prosecute and/or to comply with court orders,” reads a section of the documents. “Accordingly, the action is DISMISSED without prejudice.”

- Advertisement -

A judge recently awarded Ryan a default judgment against another one of his accusers. This was due to the accuser not responding to the lawsuit in time. He has an ongoing lawsuit against former ROH Wrestler, Pelle Primeau as well. Several GoFundMe accounts have been set up for people dealing with legal expenses. Primeau’s can be found here or in the below Tweet:

Someone needs to beat Ryan in court. If he succeeds it's going to create a blueprint for people like him going forward. Do what you can:https://t.co/7CDyiiSnnU — Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) February 10, 2021

Ryan Nemeth has said he left Bar Wrestling due to the actions of the promotion’s owner.

Always wondered why you stopped getting booked for bar wrestling. You’re a good dude Ryan, thank you for speaking out — Luis. (@LewisTowers) June 21, 2020

Joey Ryan has responded to some shots taken against him online recently: