WWE Raw Preview (2/8): Orton vs. McIntyre, Charlotte & Lacey Evans

WWE returns to the ThunderDome tonight for a new live episode of Monday Night Raw.

The following items are advertised for the broadcast:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a non-title match.

How will McIntyre respond to Sheamus giving him a Brogue Kick last week? WWE.com asks, “With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend?”

Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans will come face-to-face. For more on the Charlotte Flair / Lacey Evans segment, check out the WWE website preview below:

Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s WWE Raw: