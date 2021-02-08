Home Wrestling News

WWE Raw Preview (2/8): Orton vs. McIntyre, Charlotte & Lacey Evans

By Michael Reichlin

WWE returns to the ThunderDome tonight for a new live episode of Monday Night Raw.

The following items are advertised for the broadcast:

  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in a non-title match.
  • How will McIntyre respond to Sheamus giving him a Brogue Kick last week? WWE.com asks, “With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend?”
  • Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans will come face-to-face. For more on the Charlotte Flair / Lacey Evans segment, check out the WWE website preview below:

Join us here later tonight for our WWE Raw Results & Takeaways.

Catch up on the Top 10 moments from last week’s WWE Raw:

