WWE RAW Results (2/8): Title Matches Set For Elimination Chamber, McIntyre vs. Orton

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field. Drew McIntyre battled Randy Orton in the main event. There were three title matches set for WWE Elimination Chamber announced tonight. Lashley will defend the United States Championship against Riddle & Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match and Asuka will put the RAW Women’s Championship on the line against Lacey Evans. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, The Miz, and AJ Styles inside the Elimination Chamber.

RAW Results (2/8)

AJ Styles def. Jeff Hardy via submission New Day def. RETRIBUTION Lacey Evans def. Charlotte Flair via DQ Damian Priest def. Angel Garza Keith Lee def. Riddle Lana def. Nia Jax in a Tables match Naomi def. Shayna Baszler Randy Orton def. Drew MCIntyre via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

McIntyre Will Defend The WWE Title Inside Elimination Chamber

Adam Pearce kicked off the show and welcomed Shane McMahon back. Shane said that he had a blockbuster announcement and Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber match. Pearce added that all of McIntyre’s opponents will be former champs including Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.

Shane exited and AJ Styles made his way to the ring with Omos. Styles told Pearce that he was doing a great job and that he was a genius for having McIntyre defend the title in the Elimination Chamber match. AJ noted that it is the road to WrestleMania and it will be a perfect time for him to become WWE Champion for the third time. Styles joked that he always thought Pearce was a dumbass and that he is going to give everyone a preview of what is going to happen in the chamber match tonight.

Drew McIntyre confronted Shane McMahon and said he thought he would be facing Sheamus at Elimination Chamber. Shane told McIntyre that they needed something big for the Elimination Chamber and that Drew should want to prove that he is a fighting champion.

Sheamus later confronted Adam Pearce and complained about not getting a one on one match with McIntyre. Sheamus wondered if Adam Pearce didn’t think he was a draw because he heard Shane say this was all Pearce’s idea. Sheamus vowed to unleash hell at Elimination Chamber and told Pearce that it will be his responsibility.

AJ Styles Tapped Out Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy squared off against AJ Styles in the first match of the night. Hardy controlled the action early and focused his attack on AJ’s arm. Jeff took AJ down with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Styles was able to kick out at two. Jeff Hardy tweaked his knee and limped out of the ring. Jeff struggled to his feet and Styles leveled him with a chop block. Styles then slammed Hardy’s knee into the ring post and rolled back into the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles was still in control and was stomping on Hardy’s injured knee in the corner. AJ locked in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Hardy was able to reach the bottom rope to break the submission. Styles tried to sent Hardy to the ropes but Jeff’s knee gave out and he fell to the canvas. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Jeff saw it coming and tripped him up on the top rope.

Hardy hit a Dropkick and followed it up with a Splash for a near fall. AJ went for the Styles Clash but Jeff escaped and connected with the Twist of Fate. Jeff slowly made his way to the top turnbuckle and went for the Swanton Bomb but Styles got out of the way. Styles locked in the Calf Crusher once again and Hardy tapped out.

New Day def. RETRIBUTION

New Day faced RETRIBUTION (T-Bar and Slapjack) in a tag match tonight and Kofi Kingston returned to action. Mustafa Ali joined commentary for the match as Mace stood behind him. Slapjack got Woods in a Waist Lock and Xavier quickly broke free. Woods applied a Headlock and then leveled Slapjack for a two count. Woods went back to the Headlock as Mustafa Ali called New Day “coporate puppets”. Kofi tagged in and hit Slapjack with a chop to the chest.

Slapjack battled back with an uppercut and T-Bar tagged in. T-Bar leveled Kingston with a Clothesline and then slammed him to the canvas. Kingston sent T-Bar out of the ring and leaped over the top rope onto him as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, T-Bar had Woods trapped in the corner of the ring. Slapjack tagged in and connected with a boot to the midsection.

Xavier tried to battle back but Slapjack caught him with a knee to the face. T-Bar tagged in and prevented Woods from tagging out with a big boot to Kingston on the apron. Slapjack tagged in and hit Woods with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kofi finally tagged back in and hit Slapjack with some chops. Kingston connected with the Boom Drop and then Trouble in Paradise to T-Bar on the apron. New Day hit Daybreak on Slapjack for the pinfall victory.

Lacey Evans Earned A Title Shot At Elimination Chamber

Lacey Evans came down to the ring with Ric Flair to begin the 2nd hour of RAW. Ric shouted that he doesn’t take orders from any woman and will not stay home. Ric added that everyone knows that Charlotte doesn’t need him but he has found someone that has all the physical tools to be a star that needs him. Flair vowed to train Lacey Evans to become the next RAW Women’s Champion and that their relationship is just casual. Lacey called Ric “cute” and claimed that Charlotte is ungrateful.

Charlotte interrupted and joined them in the ring. Charlotte told Lacey that if she really wanted to learn she would go to the Performance Center but instead is trying to use Ric Flair to advance her career. Charlotte told Ric that she never said she didn’t need his help and is simply telling him how he really looks. Charlotte told Ric that she doesn’t care who he manages as long as he doesn’t bring her down with him.

Lacey Evans suggested that they work together as a tag team and Flair said Asuka is already her tag team partner. Lacey said her sights on the RAW Women’s Championship and that Ric has heard from WWE officials that if she beats her, she will be next to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women’s Championship. Charlotte said she wanted the match now and Ric shouted “no!”. Lacey then attacked Charlotte and slammed her into the steel steps before accepting the match.

Charlotte still managed to start off the match in control and beat Lacey down in thecorner. Evans battled back but Charlotte caught her with a boot to the face. Flair connected with a Dropkick that knocked Evans to the apron. Lacey tripped Charlotte up and hit her with an Elbow Drop for a near fall. Evans did the Flair strut and that pissed Charlotte off. Charlotte hit a Suplex that sent Lacey out of the ring. Charlotte then strutted around and Lacey awkwardly tripped her up on the apron as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Lacey went for an Armbar but Charlotte broke free with a kick to the face. Evans responded with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Charlotte was able to kick out. Lacey went for a Moonsault but Charlotte got her knees up and unloaded some chops that sent Evans to the canvas. The action tumbled out of the ring and Charlotte got distracted by Ric. Lacey capitalized and slammed Charlotte’s injured arm to the floor.

Back in the ring, Lacey went for the Figure Four but Charlotte broke free and connected with a Spear. Charlotte stared at her father before punching Lacey in the face a few times. Charlotte then lost it and continued to beat Lacey down in the corner for a DQ. It was later announced that Asuka will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber.

Damian Priest def. Angel Garza

Edge said last week was a long week but it was amazing because it all started by winning the Royal Rumble. He noted that he went to RAW, NXT, and SmackDown and came face to face with all three champions. Edge said that landscape has changed since Drew has to defend his title in the Elimination Chamber against five former champions and claimed that he liked his odds against every single one of them. Edge added that he doesn’t like Drew’s odds of walking out as the champion and said he was going to wait until after Elimination Chamber.

The Miz interrupted with Angel Garza and John Morrison. Miz stated that Edge has always been the ultimate opportunist and is waiting for the perfect moment to strike. The Miz said he will be there with the MITB contract if Edge does win and will leave WrestleMania as champion. Edge told Miz that he put the MITB contract on the map and claimed that he thinks on a different level than The Miz. Edge said Miz is content with being “awesome” and he did that 20 years ago. Edge added that he needs to see this story through and become champion before leaving the ring.

Angel Garza squared off against Damian Priest. The Miz, John Morrison, and Bad Bunny were ringside for the match. Priest leveled Garza with a boot to the face for a two count. Garza hit Damian with a cheap shot as Miz and Morrison distracted the referee. Angel Clotheslined Priest out of the ring and distracted the referee as Miz and Morrison stomped on him. Bad Bunny distracted Miz and Morrison by stealing the briefcase. Morrison got it back but the referee kicked them out. Angel Garza was then distracted by Bad Bunny and Preist capitalized with the Reckoning for the pinfall victory.

Keith Lee Outlasted Riddle

Keith Lee faced Riddle tonight on RAW. MVP joined commentary for the match and had the United States Championship with him. The match started out back and forth for the first couple minutes. Riddle applied a Sleeper Hold but Keith wouldn’t go down. Keith Lee slammed Riddle to the mat to break the hold and then locked up with him in the middle of the ring. Riddle hit Keith with a Pele Kick and Lee stumbled to the corner.

Riddle hit a forearm to the face and went for an Exploder Suplex but Keith blocked it with the Grizzly Magnum. Keith went for the Spirit Bomb but Riddle escaped and hit a knee to the face for a one count. Riddle climbed to the top rope and hit the Floating Bro for a near fall. Riddle went for a knee strike but Keith caught him. Riddle locked in a Triangle submission in the middle of the ring but Riddle broke it up with a Buckle Bomb. Riddle hit the Final Flash but Keith bounced off the ropes and hit the Spirit Bomb for the pinfall victory.

After the match, United States Champion Bobby Lashley attacked Keith Lee from behind. Keith charged at him but Lashley planted him with an impressive Chokeslam. Riddle went after Lashley but the United States Champion applied the Hurt Lock. Lashley leveled Keith Lee with a Clothesline outside the ring and then launched him into the ring post. Lashley grabbed the steel steps and bashed Keith in the face with them. It was later announced that Bobby Lashley will defend the US Title against Riddle and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match at Elimination Chamber.

Lana Put Nia Jax Through A Table

Nia Jax faced Lana in a Tables match tonight on RAW. Shayna Baszler and Naomi were ringside for the match. Nia shoved Lana to the mat, pulled her back up and elbowed her in the face to start off the action. Jax followed it up with a massive Powerbomb and then delivered another one as Naomi looked concerned. Nia smirked and started taunting Lana before locking in a Stretch Muffler submission. Lana shouted at Nia to stop but she opted to slam her face into the turnbuckle.

Lana caught Nia with a couple of kicks and avoided a Splash. Nia just shoved Lana to the canvas to stop her momentum. Lana was able to get Nia to the apron and hit her with a few kicks. Jax held onto the ropes and knocked Lana back down with a headbutt. Jax then put her boot on Lana’s throat and went for a Leg Drop but Lana got out of the way. Lana then shoved Nia through a table to win the match. After the match, Shayna tried to attack Lana but Naomi made the save and sent her on the retreat.

Naomi def. Shayna Baszler

Naomi then faced Shayna Baszler when RAW returned from a break. Shayna went after Naomi’s arm and stomped on it in the middle of the ring. Lana was still ringside as Nia Jax was helped to the back during the break. Shayna locked in the Kirifuda Clutch but Naomi was able to reach the ropes. Baszler attacked Lana and launched her into the barricade before returning to the ring. Naomi capitalized and rolled up Shayna for the victory.

Sheamus Interfered In The Main Event

Randy Orton battled Drew McIntyre once again in this week’s main event. Orton went for an RKO right away but Drew was ready. Orton rolled out of the ring to regroup and got a kick to the face he tried to get back inside. McIntyre went for the Draping DDT but Orton broke free. McIntyre exploded out of the corner with a Clothesline and then Sheamus’ music hit. Sheamus ran down to the ringside area but didn’t into the ring. Orton capitalized on the distraction and sent McIntyre into the ring post as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Orton bounced Drew’s head off the announce table and slammed him on top of it as Sheamus looked on. Orton brought McIntyre back inside the ring and hit him with a knee to the ribs. McIntyre and Orton then traded punches to the face in the middle of the ring. McIntyre hit a Neckbreaker and went for the Future Shock DDT but Orton countered into a cover for a two count.

McIntyre planted Orton with a Spinebuster for a near fall. Drew made his way to the top turnbuckle but Orton caught him with a jab to the face. Randy connected with a Superplex and both superstars crashed to the canvas. Randy attempted a cover but the WWE Champion wouldn’t stay down. McIntyre hit the Glasgow Kiss but Orton shrugged it off and hung up Drew in the ropes.

Orton connected with the Draping DDT and went for the RKO but Drew countered into the Future Shock DDT. McIntyre set up for the Claymore but Sheamus hopped into the ring. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but McIntyre dodged it. Sheamus accidentally leveled Orton with the Brogue Kick to end the match in a DQ. McIntyre then hit Sheamus with the Claymore to close the show.