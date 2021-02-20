WWE SmackDown Results (2/19): Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show, Edge & Reigns

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday. In addition to the takeaways below, Edge and Daniel Bryan had a conversation backstage. Bryan told Edge to choose him as his WrestleMania opponent if he is able to capture the Universal Championship on Sunday.

SmackDown Results (2/19)

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Apollo Crews Tamina & Natalya def. Riott Squad Reginald, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair def. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Bayley Rey Mysterio & Dominik def. Alpha Academy via DQ Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan def. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Jey Uso

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Reigns Whispered Something To Edge

2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge kicked off this week’s SmackDown and made his way to the ring. Edge noted that he still has to decide who to face at WrestleMania. Edge said it is the biggest decision of his career and was interrupted by Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso and Paul Heyman accompanied Reigns to the ring and the Universal Champion took his time down the entrance ramp. Roman Reigns told Edge that there is only one choice because he is the main event. Edge claimed he was playing Roman like a fiddle last week and he just cannot acknowledge Reigns as the main event of WrestleMania.

Edge claimed that Roman needs him to be the main event of WrestleMania and called Reigns insecure. Edge added that Reigns is a generational talent and he respects him and his family. He claimed Roman is cracking under the pressure before Sami Zayn interrupted.

Zayn shouted that Edge and Reigns were disrespecting him. Sami said that Roman is so worried about Edge that he is not even seeing the threat in front of him. Zayn referred to himself as the “master strategist” and that should worry Edge and Reigns.

Sami demanded that his documentary crew get him standing in front of the WrestleMania sign. Jey Uso shut Sami Zayn up with a Superkick as Edge and Reigns started at each other. Reigns put his hands behind his back and whispered something to Edge. Roman then exited the ring to end the segment.

Apollo Crews Attacked Big E

Apollo Crews battled Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the night. Intercontinental Champion Big E joined commentary for the match. Nakamura slammed Crews to the canvas and connected with a knee to the face for a near fall.

Crews hit a Dropkick that sent Shinsuke Nakamura out of the ring. Shinsuke and Apollo traded punches next to Big E and Crews launched Nakamura on the Intercontinental Champion as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Nakamura sent Apollo to the corner and planted him with a snap German Suplex for a two count. Shinsuke then rolled up Crews for the pinfall victory. After the match, Apollo Crews attacked Shinsuke from behind and threw him out of the ring. Crews launched Nakamura into the barricade and then got in Big E’s face. Crews grabbed the steel steps and Big E got in his way.

Big E told Crews to put the steel steps down and walk away. Apollo put the steps down and Big E checked on Nakamura. Crews grabbed the steel steps and bashed Big E in the back. Apollo then threw the steps onto Big E outside the ring and WWE officials rushed to check on the Intercontinental Champion as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Big E was stretchered out of the ThunderDome when SmackDown returned.

Seth Rollins Warned Cesaro

Seth Rollins made his entrance as Big E was being stretchered out of the arena. Rollins said what happened to Big E is a tragedy. Seth brought up the SmackDown locker room turning their back on him and claimed he knows how Big E feels.

Rollins said he is still suffering from the trauma last week and his lawyers drafted up a formal complaint that has been delivered to WWE officials. Seth stated that months went into planning his big return and it was ruined by a bunch of losers because they are afraid.

Seth claimed that there are already millions out there that have already embraced the vision for a better SmackDown and we will win because we are powerful and they are losers. Rollins said that Cesaro is the biggest loser of them all because he made their moment about him.

Rollins said that what happened to Cesaro will happen to anyone else that stands in their way. Seth ended the promo by saying “embrace the vision” and wished everyone a goodnight.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Cesaro backstage later on the show. Cesaro claimed he was out there respecting Seth and was hoping for a different Rollins to come back. Cesaro said that he had this huge chance to come back as the leader we know he can be, but he returned as the same condescending “SOB”. Edge showed up and told Cesaro that he is digging his new grit. Cesaro vowed to win the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber and suggested a match against Edge at WrestleMania.

Natalya & Tamina Dominated

Riott Squad faced Natalya and Tamina tonight on SmackDown. Tamina dominated the action early before tagging in Natalya. Liv rolled up Natalya for a near fall and then tagged in Ruby Riott. Ruby bounced Natalya’s face off the top turnbuckle and tagged in Liv Morgan. Liv hit Natalya with a Codebreaker and went for the cover but Natalya was able to kick out at two.

Billie Kay came down to the ring with cat ears on and a Tamina shirt. Natalya went for the Sharpshooter but Ruby booted her away. Tamina tagged in and knocked Liv off the ring apron. Tamina then slammed Ruby Riott to the canvas for the pinfall victory. Billie tried to celebrate with Natalya & Tamina after the match but they beat her down.

Reginald Pinned Nia Jax

Bayley welcomed Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Ding Dong, Hello! tonight on SmackDown. Bayley thanked Shayna and Nia for being a part of her show tonight. Bayley thanked Nia & Shayna for winning the Women’s Tag Team Championships because it allowed her to get rid of Sasha Banks.

Nia Jax stated that Sasha is just so fake and phony. Shayna claimed that Bianca is just as bad. Reginald interrupted and said that he cannot let them slander the name of Sasha Banks. Reginald added that if Sasha and Bianca were to team up, they would take the titles from Nia & Shayna.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks made her way to the ring and told Reginald to never speak for her again. Banks claimed that Bianca will choose to face her at WrestleMania because the women’s division revolves around her.

Bianca Belair joined the party and told Reginald that she isn’t anyone’s sidekick. Belair claimed that she is the star of this division because she won the women’s Royal Rumble match. Reginald suggested a 3 vs. 3 match and Nia demanded a referee come down to the ring as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Shayna, Nia, and Bayley battled Reginald, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. Bianca and Shayna started off the action by locking up in the middle of the ring. Banks tagged in and caught Shayna with a knee to the face. Reginald flipped into the ring and wanted a high five. Nia attacked Sasha and brought her to the corner of the ring.

Shayna tagged in and slammed Banks’ knee on the canvas as Reginald was shown with a concerned look on his face. Nia tagged in and slammed Banks to the mat for a two count. Reginald tagged in and got in Nia’s face. Reginald started to back away before locking up with her in the middle of the ring.

Jax shoved Reginald to the canvas and followed it up with a massive shoulder tackle. Reginald tried to trip up Nia but she launched him to the corner of the ring. Reginald dodged a Splash but turned around into another shoulder tackle from Jax. Nia went for a Leg Drop but Reginald rolled out of the way.

Banks and Belair dragged Shayna off the apron and beat her down to prevent Nia from making a tag. Reginald leaped but Nia caught him in the middle of the ring. Banks and Belair hit a double Dropkick and Reginald fell on top of Nia for the pinfall victory.

Later on SmackDown, Reginald and Carmella had a conversation backstage. Carmella wondered what took Reginald so long to bring her the wine. Reginald claimed that he had to give the wine the proper time to breathe.

Carmella said she saw Reginald out in the ring and that she isn’t mad. Carmella told Reginald that she knows he is going to do the right thing and threatened him if he did not. Carmella spit out the wine and threw it in Reginald’s face before demanding another glass.

Alpha Academy Beat Rey Mysterio Down

Rey Mysterio and Dominik faced Otis & Chad Gable (Alpha Academy) tonight. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode joined commentary for the match. Ziggler and Roode had red solo cups in their hand to mock Street Profits.

Dominik hit Gable with a Dropkick and Chad retreated to the corner. Otis tagged in and leveled Dominik with a shoulder tackle. Rey tagged in and connected with a Senton. Mysterio went for a Crossbody but Otis caught him and connected with a Powerslam.

Otis followed it up with a Splash and Gable got into the ring to argue with Otis for whatever reason. Gable told Otis to hit the ropes and he obliged. Otis hit another Splash and the official called for the bell. Apparently, Otis didn’t obey the referee’s count of five. Gable dragged Rey to the corner and told Otis to climb the turnbuckle. Otis hit Rey with a Splash off the middle rope and posed in the ring. Dominik helped Rey backstage when SmackDown returned from a commercial break.

Reigns Sent A Message To Edge

Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Jey Uso faced Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Kevin Owens in the main event. These 6 superstars will battle in the Elimination Chamber this Sunday. The winner of the Elimination Chamber match will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the PPV. Edge joined commentary for the main event.

Jey beat Daniel Bryan down in the corner to start off the match. Bryan battled back and tagged in Cesaro. Jey scampered to the corner and tagged in Corbin. King Corbin and Cesaro locked up in the middle of the ring. Corbin quickly retreated and tagged in Sami Zayn.

Bryan tagged back in and booted Sami in the midsection. Bryan followed it up with an uppercut but Sami caught him with a knee to the ribs. Zayn hit a few more knees before tagging in King Corbin. King Corbin unloaded some punches on Bryan before pressing his throat against the middle rope.

Corbin slapped Sami in the chest to tag him in and the two started arguing. Cesaro was able tag in during the distraction and booted Corbin out of the ring. Cesaro beat the hell out of Sami with several uppercuts in the corner. Zayn helplessly rolled out of the ring to regroup and started arguing with Corbin once again.

Corbin rolled Sami in the ring and Cesaro hit him with the Swing before catapulting him into the turnbuckle. King Corbin tagged in and Cesaro got him in the Swing as well as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Cesaro went for the Sharpshooter but Corbin was able to escape. Jey tagged in and brought Cesaro out of the ring. Uso launched Cesaro over the announce table before rolling him back into the ring. Paul Heyman also joined commentary for the match.

Sami Zayn beat Cesaro down in the corner and tagged in Corbin. King Corbin connected with a Side Slam and then launched Cesaro into the turnbuckle. Corbin hit Cesaro with several kicks to the midsection before tagging in Jey Uso.

Jey tagged in and sent Cesaro into the turnbuckle again. Sami started taunting Cesaro from the apron as Jey went for the cover. Cesaro kicked out buy Jey immediately applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring.

Cesaro avoided a Splash and hit King Corbin with the Corkscrew Uppercut. Daniel Bryan tagged in and Dropkicked Jey off the ring apron. Bryan leveled Sami with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Dropkick in the corner of the ring.

Bryan unloaded some Yes Kicks before perching Sami up on the top rope. Daniel slammed Sami to the mat and went for the cover but Jey broke it up. Owens hit Jey with a Superkick and then a Cannonball off the ring apron. Sami rolled up Bryan for a near fall and then hit the Blue Thunder Bomb but Cesaro broke up the cover.

Corbin sent Cesaro out of the ring but Owens caught him with a right hand. Sami climbed to the top rope but Bryan hit him with a Superplex. Bryan applied the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring for the submission victory.

After the match, Corbin planted Bryan with the End of Days. Owens hit Corbin with a Stunner but turned around into an uppercut from Cesaro. Jey took out Cesaro but Edge hit him with a Spear. Roman Reigns showed up and leveled Edge with a Spear to close the show.