AEW Files To Trademark Paul Wight’s ‘Captain Insano’ Name From The Waterboy

All Elite Wrestling filed a very interesting trademark on March 3rd, 2021. The company filed to trademark the term “Captain Insano” which just so happens to be the name of the character Paul Wight played in the 1998 Adam Sandler comedy film, “The Waterboy.”

AEW has listed video games, clothing, toys, and “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer” as to the nature of the filing.

There is also a children’s author named Christopher Williamson who has the term trademarked for a series of kid’s books. Website HeelByNature was the first to report on these trademark filings with the US Patent and Trademark office.

- Advertisement -

The 49-year-old Wight has numerous IMDB credits to his name, including as Captain Insano. Before appearing in the Waterboy, Wight performed in 96’s Jingle All The Way. He also had a role in 2010’s MacGruber. He starred in 2010’s poorly-reviewed film, Knucklehead.

The first television role Wight ever had was in 1994’s “Thunder in Paradise” starring Hulk Hogan. His role went uncredited but it led to him signing with WCW the following year. His latest role was as the star of Netflix’s “Big Show Show.” The series ran for 6 episodes before ultimately being canceled.