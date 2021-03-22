Backstage Hall Of Fame Update On Batista And Daniel Bryan

WWE recently removed Batista from the Hall Of Fame listings on their site, making fans wonder about his status for the ceremony after being announced as the headliner for the 2020 class last year.

Now Fightful has provided an update on the situation and latest report from the site confirms that the animal is indeed not going to be inducted during the ceremony this WrestleMania weekend.

Though the report suggests that this change is not a result of any heat between the two parties and Batista will be inducted “when a full crowd can enjoy it.”

- Advertisement -

Another star which has surprisingly been rumored for a Hall Of Fame spot recently is Daniel Bryan but he is also not going to be inducted this year.

The rumors of Bryan going into the HOF started when a WWE Network listing showed the former world champion’s name as a “2021 Hall of Fame Inductee.”

Though it has been confirmed now that the listing was a just a mistake on the company’s part and currently there are no plans for the former champion to be inducted this year.

The Hall Of Fame ceremony is expected to include both 2020 and 2021 class and Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, the Bella Twins, JBL, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, the British Bulldog, and the nWo are the confirmed names for the show so far.