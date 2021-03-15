Bad Bunny Wins Grammy For Best Latin Pop Album

Bad Bunny is now a Grammy award winning artist.

The WWE 24/7 Champion won the award during the event this Sunday night for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for his second studio album YHLQMDLG which was released last year.

The pop artist not only received the award during the show but he joined in Jhay Cortez on stage to perform the song Dákiti during the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny has recently been making WWE appearances. His first such appearance took place during the Royal Rumble event earlier this year.

The singer was there to perform his song Booker T but he also got involved with The Miz in a segment later on in the show where he delivered a top rope dive on the former WWE champion.

Bad Bunny started making regular Raw appearances after that and he has aligned himself with Damian Priest who helped Bunny in winning the 24/7 championship from Akira Tozawa during the February 15th episode of the show.

The 24/7 champion has continued his feud with The Miz and his partner John Morrison as well and it’s rumored that Bad Bunny and Damien Priest will face these two stars in a tag team match at the upcoming WrestleMania 37 event.