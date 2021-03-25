Bella Twins Will Be At WrestleMania, Latest On Their WWE Futures

The Bella Twins are headed back to WWE. On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, the Total Bellas stars revealed they plan to “take the stage” at WrestleMania 37 in typical ‘Bella style.’

The former Superstars turned reality TV stars are amongst the top attractions headlining this year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Aside from an appearances WrestleMania, Nikki and Brie are in fact planning a return to the ring. The Bellas are expected back on WWE TV in the second half of 2021, with an in-ring return slated for this fall.

The Bellas have expressed their desire to wrestle again on several occasions. Earlier this month, they expressed interest in going after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. They’ll have their work cut out for them, as the titles are currently held by Shayna Bazsler and Nia Jax.

The Bella Twins retired from active competition back in March 2019. They both gave birth to baby boys just one day apart in August 2020.

Nikki’s husband Artem Chigvintsev said in a recent interview, “She’s been having talks about coming back and doing something together with Brie. They both have kids, and I feel like they still have this unclosed chapter with wrestling. I would not be surprised.”

The biggest obstacle standing in the way of the Bella Twins wrestling again is Nikki’s neck. She’s been working on neck-strengthening exercises in hopes of being able to have one last run performing for the WWE Universe.