Bella Twins Take Over Vegas: Inside Their Busy WrestleMania Weekend Plans

The Bella Twins are headed to Vegas later this month and they’ve got a lot lined up for wrestling’s biggest weekend of the year.

On their latest podcast episode, Nikki and Brie Garcia revealed their extensive plans for the upcoming WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas from April 18-21, 2025.

WrestleMania Weekend Plans

Nikki and Brie will attend WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas (April 18-21, 2025)

They’ll record their podcast from SiriusXM studios at the Wynn Hotel on Friday (10am-12pm PST)

WWE star Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart will join as a guest to discuss her new book

Their first-ever live YouTube show will stream Saturday at 11am PST in partnership with Xfinity

Bonita Bonita Wine Appearances

Their wine brand will be available at multiple Las Vegas venues: Old Red (Friday night) Hooters (Saturday late afternoon) Flankers at Mandalay Bay (throughout the weekend)



Wrestling Career Mentions

Brie joked she’s “out here grappling the grapes while Nikki’s looking grappling the girls”

Nikki referenced a potential “comeback” as Nikki Bella among her career aspirations

They reminisced about earning only $500 a week before taxes in their early wrestling days

Total Divas & Total Bellas