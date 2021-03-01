Big Cass Comments On His Return, Redemption Journey

caZXL, best known as former WWE star Big Cass, returned to in-ring action over the weekend. He was away from the ring for over a year.

The former NXT star took on his Twitter to comment on his comeback after the video of his return made headlines over the weekend.

Cass thanked wrestling fans, for their support and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows for the booking opportunity.

- Advertisement -

“After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me #StraightOuttaStep12”

After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me ?? #StraightOuttaStep12 pic.twitter.com/WqRnaa1jQj — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) February 28, 2021

Big Cass’ Road to Redemption

Big Cass, who was once being eyed for a push in WWE after his break up with Enzo Amore, was released in 2018 due to behavioral issues.

He returned to the independent circuit after his release and made appearances for several well-known promotions but the former WWE star also got into some controversies in the months following his release.

- Advertisement -

He finally took some time off after an event in September 2019 and Enzo Amore had revealed that he had taken time off to seek help for his issues. This was Cass’ first wrestling appearance since then.

Big Cass also released a new shirt “Straight Outta Step 12” with the proceeds going to the Herren Project. It’s a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2011 and provides free resources and support for the treatment, recovery, and prevention of substance use disorder.