Big Swole Releases Statement On Struggle With Crohn’s Disease

Big Swole has been out of action since early January due to flare-ups of her Crohn’s Disease. AEW‘s Tony Khan recently addressed Swole’s absence. During the Revolution post-event media scrum, Khan stated that they hope to have her back soon. Swole recently released a statement through social media as well.

“This past year has been filled with ups and a lot of downs. After my bout with pneumonia early last year, I was informed that resuming medicine for Crohn’s would result in death given the COVID-19 circumstances. Seeing as how the biologic I was on shuts down my immune system and acts as such, resuming my medicine was not an option.”

“I was doing alright self-managing until the flare ups started in the fall. As some of you may not know Crohn’s attacks the body as a whole so on top of my intestines issues different body parts would lock up and become incapable of bending at the joints. Some days I could barely walk and that took a toll on me emotionally and mentally.”

- Advertisement -

“Living with this disease may seem like a thorn and it is but it also shows me that His grace is sufficient and no matter what happens, I will smile because I am more than a conqueror. I am Swole and that mentality/faith will carry me through it all. I ask that you bare with me, I’m getting the treatments that I need and my journey to complete healing is underway.”

“Thank you for your love and thoughtful messages, I appreciate them and you! Much love to everyone, be safe! #Chronies”