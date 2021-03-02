Cesaro Chooses Not To Comment Publicly on WWE Contract Situation

WWE Superstar Cesaro recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. The Swiss ‘Cyborg’ discussed a number of topics during the interview, including his reported WWE contract coming up for renewal in the next few months.

Several reports have indicated that Cesaro’s contract will be running out shortly; although these have not been confirmed by the SmackDown Superstar himself. Cesaro specifically said during the interview with Sports Illustrated that he won’t be discussing the situation in a public forum in any interviews.

“I’m not going to confirm or deny anything” Cesaro stated during the interview. “To me, there needs to be a certain amount of mystery in wrestling. A lot of that magic gets lost, so I’ll let people talk. What is important to me is my work in the ring.”

Cesaro on Possible World Title Run

Cesaro also discussed a potential World Title run whilst contracted with the company. “It’s not up to me to decide what I deserve” Cesaro stated. “In wrestling, that’s up to the fans. I’ll keep working hard to reach my goals. This isn’t just about me. I represent all of Switzerland, all of Germany, all of Italy and all of the international world.”

“Wrestling is a universal language spoken all over the world” Cesaro continued. “I am so proud to be an international representative and do this to the fullest for all the international fans. I came from a country that’s not known for wrestling. I’m bringing an international flavor, showing that anything is possible. I am living my dream, and I bring that kind of realism, passion, and love to WWE. I hope to inspire people to go out and follow what they love.”

Do you think that Cesaro will stay with WWE or let his contract run out? Let us know in the comments