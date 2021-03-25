Christian Cage’s First AEW Match Announced

Christian Cage’s AEW debut match is set.

During Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling did a segment where Cage was confronted by SCU member Frankie Kazarian, who asked Cage when the “work” portion of his catchphrase was going to become a reality. This is when Cage told him that he would wrestle next week, but didn’t have an opponent.

This led to Kaz offering to fill that role and the match was booked. This will be Cage’s first singles bout since his retirement years ago. Kaz told him to check out Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation as he has a match set for the show. It’s possible Cage could appear on that program to further build this upcoming match.

AEW has announced a few other matches for this show such as AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid in a six-man tag team match

Dynamite Card