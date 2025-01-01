Wrestling Legend Sweet Daddy Siki Passes Away At 91

Legendary trailblazer Sweet Daddy Siki has passed away at the age of 91 following a long battle with dementia.

Siki made his name greatly known as a big personality and talent, wrestling all over North America before becoming notorious for training the likes of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

He became one of the first big African-American heels and leaned into that role as he and promotions pushed the envelope.

Siki, real name Elkin James, infamously took on “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers in Greensboro, NC, which according to Siki had the Klu Klux Klan picketing outside the Greensboro Coliseum. Siki also felt the wrath of promoters due to his interracial marriage. Siki also worked a great deal for Stu Hart up in Calgary for Stampede Wrestling.

WWE took to social media to pay tribute to Siki, stating “WWE is saddened to learn that Elkin James, known to wrestling fans as Sweet Daddy Siki, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91. WWE extends its condolences to Siki’s family, friends and fans.”

AEW also commented on the passing of James.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Sweet Daddy Siki. After his in ring career came to a close, he became a trainer to many pro wrestling hopefuls including Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.

