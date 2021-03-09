Christian On Getting Medically Cleared, Who He Wants To Work With In AEW

Christian Cage is Renee Young’s guest on the latest episode of the Oral Sessions podcast. Hot off his AEW debut at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, Christian goes in-depth about his experience getting medically cleared after 7 years away from the ring, his jump to AEW and much more.

Returning To WWE, Jumping To AEW

Christian said when he returned at the Royal Rumble in January, he wasn’t nervous at all. However, he was nervous at AEW Revolution. He doesn’t know why, but he suspects the nerves were related to the new environment.

The PPV began at 8pm (Eastern) and he showed up after 7pm. He went straight onto his bus and did not mingle with anybody. He felt like the new kid in class. He really wanted to live up to the hype set by Paul Wight and AEW.

It felt great to appear in front of the AEW crowd. Obviously, these times are not ideal due to the pandemic. However, the people who were in attendance were loud. Wrestling at the ThunderDome was cool, but there’s nothing like a live audience.

When he signed with AEW, he did not know how he’d be introduced. He wasn’t signed when Paul Wight announced a ‘huge huge star’ would be at the PPV.

Christian says he will be a full-time performer. If he didn’t have the confidence to go at 100%, he wouldn’t be in AEW. He’s coming back to show the world he’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.

Getting Medically Cleared

He feels like his body has been preserved for 7 years. He’s in a great place mentally and physically.

Christian visited the University of South Florida Concussion Center in June 2020 in hopes of getting medically cleared. He went there on his own and did not tell anybody about the visit. He figured, if the doctors tell him he needs to stay retired, nothing would really change.

After undergoing rigorous medical examinations, his doctor told him, “You crushed these tests.” He was average or above average on all the scores related to his brain. He didn’t fail any of the tests. The doctor told him, “You’re good to wrestle again.”

At this point, he knew it was time to get the rest of his body in peak physical shape. Edge referred him to Nutrition Solutions, a meal prep company. He built a minimalist gym in his garage and trained hard using basic weights, kettle bells and an assault bike. He’s also doing a lot of planks.

As he was getting into shape, he got a call from WWE around September/October. He spoke with Vince McMahon and told him the news about getting medically cleared. Vince was very happy for him. They had a few good conversations. Christian told Vince he still wanted to get his body into better shape and they left things there. Edge was very supportive about his journey.

Who He Wants To Work With In AEW

Christian says he’s with AEW for the long haul. He’s not here just to wrestle a couple matches. He sees a lot of people in AEW that he wants to work with, including:

Jon Moxley: Moxley has told Christian that he’s learned a lot from working with him in WWE. “At some point, he and I are going to do something together.”

Kenny Omega: Christian has never met Omega, but is familiar with his work. Renee added that Omega is a tough nut to crack. She’s been around him a few times but hasn’t gotten to know him.

Darby Allin: Christian says he’s got the Jeff Hardy “cool” factor.

The Young Bucks: He knows the Young Bucks grew up as fans of the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian. Renee suggested that we might see The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy & Christian.

MJF: Christian says Max is super talented and “gets it.”

Christian added that he still hasn’t wrapped his brain around all the possibilities that await him in AEW. He can’t wait to get started. In addition to wrestling, he’s also excited to contribute behind the scenes. He spoke very highly of Pat Patterson and his role in WWE.