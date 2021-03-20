Edge Wins First SmackDown Match In Over Decade, Fastlane Stipulation Set

Edge worked his first match on SmackDown for the first time in over 10 years on Friday night in a singles bout against Jey Uso.

The match had a stipulation where the winner will become the special guest enforcer for the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan Universal Championship match at the Fastlane pay-per-view event.

The bout saw Edge sell his ribs for the majority of it until he made a comeback. He won with his signature spear finisher. Post-match, Reigns laid out Bryan and Edge with spears.

There's something about @EdgeRatedR in a #SmackDown ring that feels just right. pic.twitter.com/W4cBzcVer5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 20, 2021

WWE set up this contest last week on SmackDown during a contract signing for Reigns and Bryan’s Universal Championship match at Fastlane. Reigns stated that he wasn’t up for the match, but then Bryan taunted him, which changed Reigns’ mind about it.

Bryan stated that he would tap out Reigns just like he did Jey in their match a few weeks ago. This led to Uso getting upset and threw out the idea of him being the special enforcer for Reigns vs. Bryan at Fastlane.

Edge came out and proposed a match between him and Uso to determine the special enforcer, which was signed off by Adam Pearce. A brawl broke out with Edge and Bryan clearing the ring, but when Edge shoved Bryan out of the way, Bryan connected with a running knee strike.

WWE presents the Fastlane pay-per-view event on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida that will air on the WWE Network and Peacock.