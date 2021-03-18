Eric Bischoff Announced For WWE Hall of Fame

Eric Bischoff has been announced as part of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. WWE revealed the news today on an episode of “The Bump.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony this year will be a virtual event. Both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020 will be inducted as last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. Molly Holly was the first inductee announced for the class of 2021.

Scheduled to be inducted this year:

Batista

The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)

The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki

John Bradshaw Layfield (‘JBL’)

“Jushin” Thunder Liger

The British Bulldog

Molly Holly

Eric Bischoff

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

There was some controversy regarding Bischoff not being included in the New World Order group being inducted as part of the class of 2020. The NWO inductees have been limited to Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx-Pac (Sean Waltman). Waltman would later speak on Bischoff not being included in the group.

“I think it’s crazy, I’m bummed out that Eric Bischoff is not in on this. I feel bad for that, I actually feel bad about that. It goes without saying,” Waltman said on his podcast.

Reactions To Eric Bischoff’s Induction

Here are some reactions to the news of Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021:

Congrats to my friend @EBischoff on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021!



Deserved and earned! ? — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 18, 2021

You have dedicated decades of your passion, hard work, time, and so much more to a business that is what it is today because of that. You more than earned this, and deserve every part of it, congratulations Dad! We love you! @EBischoff — Garett Bischoff (@GarettBischoff) March 18, 2021

.@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!! pic.twitter.com/Tg1D1aXehR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2021

Big congratulations to my friend @EBischoff on his HOF induction. Very much deserved and long overdue. On a personal note, in addition to his MANY accomplishments, Eric is a integral part of what CD and I would eventually become as a tag team. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 18, 2021