Eric Bischoff Announced For WWE Hall of Fame

Eric Bischoff has been announced as part of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. WWE revealed the news today on an episode of “The Bump.”
The Hall of Fame ceremony this year will be a virtual event. Both the class of 2021 and the class of 2020 will be inducted as last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. Molly Holly was the first inductee announced for the class of 2021.
Scheduled to be inducted this year:
- Batista
- The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman)
- The Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki
- John Bradshaw Layfield (‘JBL’)
- “Jushin” Thunder Liger
- The British Bulldog
- Molly Holly
- Eric Bischoff
There was some controversy regarding Bischoff not being included in the New World Order group being inducted as part of the class of 2020. The NWO inductees have been limited to Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx-Pac (Sean Waltman). Waltman would later speak on Bischoff not being included in the group.
“I think it’s crazy, I’m bummed out that Eric Bischoff is not in on this. I feel bad for that, I actually feel bad about that. It goes without saying,” Waltman said on his podcast.
Reactions To Eric Bischoff’s Induction
