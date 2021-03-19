Eric Bischoff Gets Emotional After Learning About His HOF Induction (Video)

WWE announced yesterday morning that the former WCW President Eric Bischoff will be one of the inductees for the 2021 class of Hall Of Fame.

The news was broken to the former Raw general manager by Corey Graves during an episode of the after the bell podcast and the wrestling veteran got emotional when he learned about it.

WWE commentator Vic Joseph later shared a clip of it on his Twitter account and you can watch Bischoff’s reaction to the news in the video as seen below:

Vic, it was one of those “moments” we discussed that will stay with me forever. Thank you! https://t.co/kmBzgvJCnw — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Eric Bischoff became the Senior Vice President of WCW in 1994 and he remained the top executive of the company until 1999. He has had multiple stints with WWE since then with his most recent run being his tenure as the Executive Director of SmackDown in 2019.

He is the second name to be announced for the 2021 Hall Of Fame class after the company confirmed former women’s champion Molly Holly as the first inductee of this year’s class.

Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly will be joined by the inductees of the 2020 class of Hall Of Fame during the ceremony this year after WWE officials had to halt the ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 class will see the likes of Batista, nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, Jushin “Thunder” Liger and The British Bulldog being inducted in the Hall Of Fame.