First Look At Stephen Amell In Pro Wrestling Drama Series Heels (Photo)

Starz has shared the first look of Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in the upcoming pro wrestling drama series dubbed ‘Heels.’

In the photos as seen below, both the stars are seen in their ring gear in a backstage setting and it looks like they are about to go through the curtain:

“Heels” follows the story of two brothers in Jack Spade and Ace Spade. Jack, played by Amell is a heel while Ace played by Ludwig is a babyface.

The wrestling drama series focuses on the two brothers’ struggles to save the Duffy Wrestling League promotion which was left to them by their father.

The show started filming back in August 2020 and it’s currently in post-production. The release schedule for it has not been revealed but it’s expected to have a total of 8 episodes.

A number of known wrestling figures are expected to be featured in the show. Wrestlers such as CM Punk, Doc Gallows, Stevie Richards, Perry Hawx, J Spade and others have filmed content for the program.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is also rumored to be part of the cast for the TV series but his appearance hasn’t been confirmed so far.