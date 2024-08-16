‘Heels’ Showrunner Hopes Netflix Move Will Inspire A Third Season

Heels, the wrestling-themed drama series from Starz, moves to Netflix on September 25, 2023 two years after the second season finale. Show-runner Mike O’Malley is optimistic the show be ‘rebooted’ for Season 3 once a wider audience discovers the show.

The series follows Stephen Amell as Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, playing brothers from Georgia competing against each other to be the top star of their late father’s promotion, Duffy Wrestling League.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, O’Malley shared his thoughts on Heels going to Netflix and urged fans to support it to create demand for a third season. He also notes that Amell’s upcoming role in Suits: LA could bring new viewers to the wrestling drama.

EW’s Kristen Baldwin transcribed the following quotes.

“To a person, every single person involved in this show wants to make more Heels,” said O’Malley. “The success of Suits: LA will just drive more people to watching Stephen’s work on Netflix. It doesn’t take that long to make a season of Heels. It’s very labor intensive, but there are windows of time during hiatuses to make more.”

Since its cancellation, fans have hoped it would be picked up by another network or streaming service. Netflix has a bigger audience than Starz, which can allow new viewers to watch the show for the first time.

Wrestling On Netflix

The timing of Netflix launching Heels on their platform is interesting, as WWE is set to have a Monday Night Raw stream exclusively next year. The popular streaming service is starting to enter the wrestling genre with the addition of Monday Night Raw, which will air live weekly in January 2025. The $5 billion deal is expected to add a refreshing change for the Raw brand.

Netflix also aims to attract new customers and retain those who already subscribe to the service, which, as the Associated Press reported in April, has nearly 270 million subscribers.

Heels‘ streaming on Netflix has the potential to interest wrestling fans who have yet to watch the series but are subscribing to Monday Night Raw. Regardless, fans of the series should show their support by watching it next month on the service. Netflix’s investment in wrestling and Heels viewership could push for season three, which O’Malley is hopeful for.