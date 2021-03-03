Joey Ryan Drops Lawsuit, Charity Show Canceled

Yesterday, a charity show titled “Wrestling for Women’s Charity” began circulating a poster. Joey Ryan’s face on the poster drew a heavy reaction from fans online. It was later revealed that Ryan’s “Bar Wrestling” had some affiliation with the show.

AEW‘s Tony Khan then stated AEW talent would not be appearing on the show if Ryan was involved. The promotion then Tweeted out that they were canceling the event. This all happened within the span of a few hours.

If Joey Ryan is there, my people won’t be there. I’ll gladly donate to the charity though. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 2, 2021

It’s not, this “show” has been cancelled every time its tried to take place a few yrs ago in NC. — Swolenko: Big Swole® (@SwoleWorld) March 2, 2021

Wrestling journalist, David Bixenspan, has been providing updates via Twitter.

The more I think about it, the more ridiculous it gets.



JOEY RYAN decided to sneak back in by using a front promoter & running a Big Pink Women's Charity show.



But used his old ticketing account.



And the charity was of the "cleanse thy self with Jesus, you dirty slut" variety. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) March 2, 2021

For what it's worth, there had been a rumor circulating for at least a couple weeks that Joey Ryan was using a front promoter to book a show that would be used to "normalize" booking him. But there were no details attached.



Thankfully, he made it easy before long. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) March 2, 2021

Joey Ryan Drops Lawsuit

Joey Ryan has dropped the lawsuit he won a default judgment on against his accuser. This could potentially mean some agreement was made between the two parties but that is just speculation. Although the name is being redacted on reports (including this one), the accuser deactivated their Twitter recently. Ryan’s Twitter has been wiped of all Tweets as well, it seems.

Ryan’s legal team filed to dismiss the lawsuit yesterday, the same day he appeared on the poster for the women’s charity show. Via HeelbyNature:

“TO THE COURT AND ALL PARTIES IN THIS ACTION, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT plaintiff, Joseph R. Meehan (Meehan), voluntarily dismisses without prejudice defendant, REDACTED. REDACTED has not answered or filed a motion for summary judgment. This notice is made pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A). Dated: March 2, 2021, Los Angeles, California UTZURRUM LAW OFFICES, A.P.C”

