Keith Addresses Absence From WWE: “One Day I’ll Explain It All”

Former NXT champion Keith Lee has issued a short obscure statement addressing the fans on his recent absence from the WWE programming.

The Raw star took on his Twitter to share a message with the fans. He claimed that he hears their chatter and one day, he will explain everything:

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION”

Keith Lee has been out of action since his match with Matt Riddle during the February 8th episode of Raw. He had been out of the ring several weeks before that as well and his last match before his bout with Riddle was during the January 11th episode of the show.

The former NXT North American champion was announced as a competitor for the triple threat United States Championship match at the Elimination Chamber PPV but he was pulled from the show.

He was replaced by John Morrison in the match also featuring Riddle and Bobby Lashley. At the time, the company had said that Lee was dealing with an injury. There have been no updates on his status since then. This new statement from Keith Lee is only expected to fuel the chatter about his absence further.