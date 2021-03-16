Lio Rush Announces “Lio Mania” & Match Against nZo

Lio Rush and nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) will kick off WrestleMania week this year by facing off against each other in a match to air on YouTube. Rush took to Twitter recently to announce the match between the two former WWE Cruiserweight Champions will take place on April 5th.

Rush has been wrestling for NJPW and MLW since being released from WWE last spring at the onset of the pandemic. He is currently both the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and the MLW World Middleweight Champion. Rush has been performing on episodes of New Japan Strong from NJPW’s Los Angeles dojo as of late as well.

nZo hasn’t kept as active a wrestling schedule in recent years. He was in attendance for Big Cass (CazXL) making his return to pro wrestling recently, however.

Rush will also be at The Collective over Mania week. He released the following promo for the event:

GCW will be running shows on April 8th, 9th, and 10th in Florida during Mania week.

The 6th edition of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport will take place the night of the 8th. Joey Janela’s Spring Break Spring Break 5 will take place the following night, as will Allie Kat’s “Real Hot Girl S**t” show. Social distancing measures will be in effect, masks will be mandatory, and all events will take place outside.