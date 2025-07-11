Enzo Amore
Image credit: TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

Enzo Amore Appears In TNA Impact Vignette

by Thomas Lowson

TNA Wrestling is home to several ex-WWE Superstars and it now appears that Enzo Amore is on his way to the promotion. On the July 10 episode, a surreal vignette aired featuring the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Enzo reminded fans — and perhaps warned TNA’s locker room — that he’s always been a disruptive presence. The WWE alum made reference to his infamous appearance at Madison Square Garden, where he once interrupted Survivor Series 2018 from the crowd following his release from the company.

“You remember what I did at the Garden… don’t think I won’t do it again.”

It remains to be seen how far Enzo will go in TNA Wrestling, and what the future holds for the controversial wrestler. All we know for certain is that the ‘Certified G’ is embracing his controversial past.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News