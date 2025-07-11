Enzo Amore Appears In TNA Impact Vignette

TNA Wrestling is home to several ex-WWE Superstars and it now appears that Enzo Amore is on his way to the promotion. On the July 10 episode, a surreal vignette aired featuring the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

An Enzo promo aired on #TNAiMPACT



No idea if this means he’s coming to TNA or if this was just a plug for Fourth Rope. pic.twitter.com/E1Jz7V9nBM — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 11, 2025

Enzo reminded fans — and perhaps warned TNA’s locker room — that he’s always been a disruptive presence. The WWE alum made reference to his infamous appearance at Madison Square Garden, where he once interrupted Survivor Series 2018 from the crowd following his release from the company.

“You remember what I did at the Garden… don’t think I won’t do it again.”

It remains to be seen how far Enzo will go in TNA Wrestling, and what the future holds for the controversial wrestler. All we know for certain is that the ‘Certified G’ is embracing his controversial past.