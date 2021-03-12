Mil Muertes & Azteca Underground Continue Invasion of MLW

A mysterious group known only as “Azteca Underground” has infiltrated Major League Wrestling. The group’s owner has never been named but is said to have a lot of money and is referred to as “El Jefe” frequently on Fusion. Azteca Underground has purchased Salina de la Renta’s “Promociones Dorado” faction.

Former Lucha Underground Champion, Mil Muertes, has arrived in the promotion as well. He defeated Savio Vega in an Azteca Jungle Fight on MLW‘s special “Filthy Island” event. Muertes then returned to MLW on Fusion this week, attacking Alexander Hammerstone and stealing his National Openweight Championship.

MLW recently Tweeted out a link to the Azteca Underground website with a clip of Muertes’ attack on Hammerstone:

Mil Muertes and Azteca Underground

The Azteca Underground website has received some updates since it was first published. Currently, the mysterious webmaster is asking his followers to help with rental space:

Another section of the website states that Azteca Underground is hoping to uncover some lost artifacts:

Details of the artifacts is also included on the website:

So far, the only official members of Azteca Underground are Mil Muertes, Salina de la Renta, LA Park, LA Park Jr. and El Hijo de LA Park. Los Parks currently hold the MLW World Tag Team titles after winning them from Ross & Marshall Von Erich.