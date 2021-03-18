MLW Fusion Results (3/17): Azteca Underground Continues To Dominate

Major League Wrestling Fusion this week featured a triple threat for the tag-team titles, a middleweight title bout, and the return of Mil Muertes. The full show is available on YouTube and key takeaways from the show are below.

MLW Fusion 3/17 Quick Results:

MLW Middleweight Championship

Lio Rush (c) defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Mil Muertes defeated Mike Parrow MLW Tag Team Championships

Triple Threat

Los Parks (c) defeated Injustice and Contra Unit

Lio Rush Retains Over Brian Pillman Jr.

Last week on Fusion, Lio Rush put an open contract up on the wall in the back. Evidently, Brian Pillman Jr. was the first to answer the call and he was granted a shot against Rush this week. After a back and forth match, Rush hit a springboard stunner off the bottom rope followed by his patented frog splash for the win.

Top-10 Rankings Released

- Advertisement -

After releasing top-5 rankings for its middleweight and tag-team divisions the previous two weeks, MLW released top-10 rankings for its singles division this week.

MLW World Champion: Jacob Fatu (Contra Unit)

Alexander Hammerstone (National Openweight Champion) (Dynasty) Tom Lawlor (Team Filthy) Low-Ki Mil Muertes (Azteca Underground) Calvin Tankman Mads Krugger (Contra Unit) Richard Holiday (Dynasty) Myron Reed (Injustice) Gino Medina Jordan Oliver (Injustice)

Mil Muertes Defeats Mike Parrow

Azteca Underground’s Mil Muertes defeated Mike Parrow this week. Presented by Salina de la Renta, Muertes pinned Parrow after delivering his patented “Straight to Hell” flatliner. That’s 2 wins in a row for the former Lucha Underground Champion, who defeated Savio Vega at Filthy Island.

Muertes and Alexander Hammerstone appear headed to a big match. Last week, Muertes stole Hammerstone’s National Openweight title. Hammerstone cut a promo on the “Man of 1000 Deaths” this week but it is still not clear when he might be able to get his hands on him.

TJP Suspended, Bu Ku Dao Injured

A scheduled match between TJP and Bu Ku Dao did not take place this week. Alicia Atout reported that Bu Ku Dao was injured, there had been some type of incident, and TJP has been suspended. We will likely find out more in the coming weeks.

3-on-3 Chain Match Upcoming Between Team Filthy and The Von Erichs & ACH

Tom Lawlor wants revenge for how the Von Erichs ruined his Filthy Island event. Lawlor cut a promo this week saying him and Team Filthy want to face the Von Erich brothers and their Texan ally, ACH, in a chain match. That match will take place next week.

Azteca Underground Dominates as the Mystery of El Jefe Deepens

.@Hijodelapark1 with the dive and a Spear from @laparktapia to retain the MLW World tag team titles.#MLWFusion |

? https://t.co/TfhyGI813D pic.twitter.com/rx69PnieWr — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 17, 2021

This week fans were treated to an expose segment on Azteca Underground. The piece noted that the mysterious “El Jefe” is looking for rental property somewhere, preferably with no police presence nearby.

Azteca Underground’s Los Parks would also defend the MLW tag-team championships this week. The match was originally just to be between Los Parks and Injustice but after members of Contra Unit were involved in a brawl in the back, they were added to the match as well. In the end, it would be LA Park hitting the Spear on Jordan Oliver for the win.

Los Parks and Salina de la Renta celebrated in the ring with the belts to close the show. It was a good night for their Azteca Underground stable.

Coming up in MLW

Next week:

Chain Match

Tom Lawlor & Team Filthy vs Ross & Marshall Von Erich and ACH

Never Say Never – March 31st