Wrestling World Reacts To John Cena Announcing 2025 In-Ring Retirement

The wrestling world has reacted to John Cena’s announcement that his final match will come at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April of next year.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2024, Cena surprised the fans in Toronto with an unannounced appearance at the event. The 16-time WWE World Champion spoke openly about his career before sharing the news that he plans to retire from in-ring competition next year. The topic of Cena’s retirement has been broached several times in recent years, as John has been well aware that his days in the ring have been numbered for some time.

Reaction To John Cena’s Announcement

Cena’s announcement understandably had the wrestling world abuzz with many taking to social media to share their reactions. On Twitter, Baron Corbin made his claim to face Cena in what will be John’s final match.

Corbin isn’t the only Superstar with their eyes on John Cena. Former Raw Tag Team Champion Omos also wants a piece of Big Match John.

GIVE ME CENA!!!! — Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) July 7, 2024

‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor reacted to Cena’s retirement by using the same verbiage that John used to announce the death of Osama Bin Laden after WWE Extreme Rules 2011.

John Cena's career compromised to a permanent end. — "Filthy" Tom Lawlor ??????? (@FilthyTomLawlor) July 7, 2024

WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who spoke highly of John after Money in the Bank, shared a video of the pair backstage following Cena’s announcement.

Cena’s announcement has surpassed the realm of professional wrestling. On Twitter, the Orlando Magic wished John a happy retirement.

The MLB also praised Cena and thanked John alongside an image of the 16-time World Champion throwing a pitch.

Thank you, John Cena ??? pic.twitter.com/UFwwTI5X4e — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2024

John Cena Reveals Details Of 2021 Wrestling Retirement