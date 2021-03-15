Mustafa Ali On What Vince McMahon Originally Thought About His Talking Skills

Mustafa Ali has been part of the WWE roster since 2016 and while he started out as a babyface, the former 205 live star is currently in middle of a run as a heel as the leader of Retribution.

The high flying star recently had an interview with TV insider where he talked about things such as his evolution in the company, the reaction Retribution has gotten from the fans and more.

When asked if it took a lot for the WWE creative to give him the freedom to say what he wanted, Ali shared his experience with the WWE chairman Vince McMahon and explained how he won his confidence:

- Advertisement -

“I can only speak of my experience with [Chairman] Vince McMahon and the creative team, but not really. You can always tell them what you’re capable of doing, or you can show them. The first time I told Vince McMahon I’m a talker, he didn’t believe I was.

So I recorded my own promos. I record my own videos.” said Mustafa Ali, “It’s a lot easier to show them what you’re capable of doing than telling them. I’ve got a pretty good range in terms of saying the things I do.”

The 34 year old star also discussed Retribution’s mix reaction from fans and explained that they haven’t gotten the chance to explain their motives.

While Mustafa Ali acknowledged that being part of the group provides them the opportunity to be on TV every week, he said that he hasn’t been able to explain who they really are. You can check out his full interview here.