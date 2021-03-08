News On How Christian’s AEW Deal Came Together

Christian Cage was revealed as the big new AEW signing last night. The 47-year-old had just recently been in the 2021 Royal Rumble for WWE. Tony Khan addressed how the deal came together to bring him into the company.

“He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. I met Christian Cage 7 years ago. He’s a great person,” Khan said at the post-event media scrum. “I’ve always really liked him as a person but long before that I’ve been a huge, huge fan of him as a wrestler.”

“I think he’s one of the great wrestlers of the last couple decades. He’s had great matches in different companies. He’s been a great singles wrestler, great tag champion and I think he adds a lot here.”

Khan continued to talk about what Christian’s brings to the company.

“He’s one of the best minds in wrestling and he’s in great physical condition.”

Khan then revealed Christian called him about working in AEW following his Royal Rumble appearance.

“We saw him very recently compete on PPV and there was a lot of interest in it, it generated a lot of interest. He was interested in wrestling on a regular basis. And he gave me a call and said ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW for you’. And I said ‘I’d really like to have you come wrestle for me in AEW, that sounds awesome.'”

Later in the interview, Khan revealed he was not aware Christian was a free agent.

“This came together pretty quickly. Christian Cage had just recently returned to the ring and looked incredibly impressive and I was not aware that he didn’t have a contract and would be interested in wrestling for us,” Khan continued.