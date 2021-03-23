NXT Tag Titles Vacated Due To Danny Burch Injury

Danny Burch suffered a shoulder injury last week on NXT. Unfortunately, NXT General Manager William Regal recently announced that the NXT tag-team titles will be vacated due to Burch’s injury.

“As first reported on the NXT Injury Report, Danny Burch suffered a shoulder injury and I can now confirm, along with the following X-ray, that Danny suffered a separated shoulder. William Regal told me he will be providing an update shortly to the NXT Universe,” Tweeted host of WWE the Bump, Matt Camp.

BREAKING: #WWENXT General Manager @RealKingRegal has vacated the NXT Tag Team Titles due to an injury suffered by @strongstylebrit. @ONEYLORCAN https://t.co/qpFYMqKkes — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 23, 2021

William Regal then responded to Camp’s comments by noting the NXT tag-team titles will now be vacated. Regal also stated that he will address the state of the titles on Wednesday night.

I can confirm this incredibly unfortunate news and make the difficult decision to vacate the #WWENXT Tag Team Titles. Furthermore, I will address the state of the titles further tomorrow night on @WWENXT. https://t.co/z3iQdC1Ruc — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 23, 2021

NXT Tag Team Championship Statistics

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan became the 20th team to win the belts since their inception in 2013. PAC and Oliver Grey were the inaugural champions.

Only 2 teams, The Revival (aka FTR) and Undisputed Era have won the belts more than once.

The Undisputed Era holds most records with the belts, having held them 3x for a combined 606 days. The Ascension holds the record for the longest single-reign with the titles. They held the belts for 364 days from 2013-14.