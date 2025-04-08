William Regal Contacted About In-Ring Return for WrestleMania 41 Week

GCW’s Josh Barnett has confirmed he has spoken with WWE’s William Regal about the possibility of returning to the ring during WrestleMania 41 week.

The WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development last competed in November 2013, when he faced Antonio Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) in NXT.

During a recent appearance on Ringsiders Wrestling, Barnett revealed he reached out to Regal for a potential match at GCW’s Bloodsport XIII, part of The Collective series in April 2025.

“You think I haven’t had some conversations with William Regal about, ‘If you should feel spry…’” Barnett said. “The ball is in his court. If he says it’s time, done. If he prefers spectating, that’s also done. Whatever he wants—he’s right.”

Regal has made appearances at GCW events in the past, while his son, Charlie Dempsey, competed at three Bloodsportshows in 2024.

GCW will host Bloodsport XIII on April 17, featuring Natalya’s debut GCW match and Pete Dunne’s first appearance with the promotion.

Additionally, the GCW Presents ID Championship Tournament is scheduled for April 16, with new information revealed about WWE’s involvement in the tournament