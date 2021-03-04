Paul Wight Makes AEW Debut, Teases ‘Hall Of Fame Talent’ Signing

As advertised, Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

He will be Tony Schiavone’s co-host on AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday nights starting later this month. He was interviewed by his commentary partner on the stage where he cut a promo bout how he looks forward to working with the AEW talent and he looks forward to his new role on Elevation.

He then teased that a Hall Of Fame worthy talent will get hired at AEW Revolution. He did botch the line by calling it Elevation instead of Revolution, but that happens from time to time on live television. He added that this talent signing “is not who you think” and fans should tune in to find out who this person is.

As of this writing, it’s anyone’s guess who this person is. AEW does have an open spot left in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event. The winner gets shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Title at a future date. Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Lance Archer are just some of the competitors.

Last month, it was announced that AEW and Wight had come to terms on a multi-year deal. WWE and Big Show were unable to come to terms on a new deal financially.