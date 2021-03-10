Possible Spoiler On Teased NXT Announcements

WWE has announced that the NXT GM William Regal will be making two ‘game-changing’ announcements during this week’s episode of the show.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has now provided more details on the situation and he reveals the announcements the company is planning to make.

According to him, Regal’s first big announcement will be the creation of the of the NXT women’s tag team championships, which has been speculated recently.

The second big announcement from the general manager will be about the upcoming Takeover event during the WrestleMania 37 weekend.

It was revealed recently that an NXT Takeover event is currently scheduled for WWE Network on Thursday, April 8, two days before night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Later reports suggested that the company officials have discussed the idea of holding the NXT event in two nights this year. Night 1 of the show is expected to air on the USA Network on its regular timeslot on Wednesday.

Night two of the event would then take place on Thursday and air exclusively on the WWE Network and the latest reports confirm that to be the plan.

There was also speculation about the company announcing NXT’s move to Thursday nights but it appears that the announcement for that will be made at a later date.