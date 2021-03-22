Retribution Turns On Mustafa Ali At Fastlane (Video)

After weeks of tension boiling within the group and Mustafa Ali blaming other members for the losses, Retribution finally turned on his leader at Fastlane.

The PPV kick off saw the former 205 Live star challenging Matt Riddle for his United States Championship with the Retribution members being on ring side.

The US champion applied a sleeper on his opponent towards the ending of the bout. Riddle then hit a super Bro Derek to pin Ali and retain his title.

Mustafa Ali once again started blaming the members of his group after this loss and he first directed his anger towards Reckoning, asking when she was going to carry her own weight.

The high-flying star told her to get back in line but she walked out of the ring instead. Ali continued ranting even after this leading to Slapjack walking out as well.

The Retribution leader then turned to the remaining two members in T-BAR and Mace to blame them but the duo ended up turning on their leader.

They delivered a High Justice double team chokeslam to Mustafa Ali. T-BAR and Mace then left the ring leaving Ali on the mat after the attack.

There is no word yet on if we will see all the Retribution members going their separate ways or they will continue being a team after kicking Mustafa Ali out of the group. We should get a better idea about their future on Raw.