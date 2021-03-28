ROH Confirms Plans For Women’s Division Reboot

ROH has confirmed the plans for a reboot of their women’s division that will kick off with a tournament to crown a new women’s champion this Summer.

The announcement was made by the newest member of the ROH Board of Directors Maria Kanellis-Bennett during the company’s 19th Anniversary PPV.

Maria cut a promo during the show and the former WWE and Impact star invited women from all over to participate in the upcoming tournament to determine their new champion.

She also announced a match between Angelina Love and Quinn McKay for an upcoming episode of ROH TV, with the winner getting entry in the first round of the tournament.

ROH hasn’t had a women’s champion since the last Women Of Honor title holder Kelly Klein’s contract expired in 2019. Her title defense at the Glory by Honor XVII in October 2019 was the last time the company had a women’s match.

They had announced a Quest For Honor tournament to crown a new women’s world heavyweight champion last year. It was slated to kick off in April 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, forced the company to halt the tournament and it appears that the officials have rescheduled their original plans with this announcement.