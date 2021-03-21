Speculation Over Batista’s Hall Of Fame Induction

Batista was expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during the induction ceremony this year but some latest changes from WWE have sparked the speculation on whether or not it will happen.

The original page on the company’s website announcing the former world champion’s induction has been made private and the link to it shows an access denied sign.

Not only that but as seen in the screenshot below, WWE has also removed the Hall Of Fame badge from Batista’s profile on their website, while other names from the 2020 class such as JBL still have them:

The Animal had a final run with WWE in 2019 and he competed in a No Holds Barred match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 which he lost.

Batista announced his retirement from active competition after the bout and WWE announced in December 2019 that he will be headlining the Hall Of Fame class of 2020.

The Hall Of Fame ceremony however, had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and it’s believed that the participants from the 2020 class will be inducted during the ceremony this year.

Though these latest developments are making fans wonder about Batista’s status and many are wondering if the Hollywood star will not be inducted this year.