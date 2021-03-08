Update On Big Swole’s Recent In-Ring Absence

Big Swole has only wrestled once in 2021. She defeated Alex Gracia on an episode of AEW Dark on January 7th. Prior to that, it seemed as though Swole was becoming one of the top names in the division. Tony Khan recently addressed Swole’s in-ring absence at the AEW Revolution post-event media scrum.

“I really like Swole. In 2021, she has not really been active because she’s been sick. She’s had Crohn’s Disease keeping her out.”

Swole has been open about her struggles with the condition. It is estimated that 1.3% of the population will be diagnosed with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis at some point in their life.

“She hasn’t really wrestled a lot in 2021, so for the eliminator-tournament, she was actually out when we started the eliminator-tournament with a flare-up of her Crohn’s.”

“She is getting healthy and hopefully we can consistently get her available and have her in action on a regular basis. She’s a great asset to us,” he continued.

Swole spoke about being an inspiration to people with Crohn’s in an interview with Bell to Belles last year.

“I’ve been having a lot of fans reaching out saying I’m an inspiration or they’re proud of me for the Crohn’s disease or for I guess taking RISE to another level or/and the SHINE tag team titles. It’s just been overwhelmingly great to see all the responses and hear people just have my back, you know? So, it felt good.”

Swole cut a promo this week on Dark: