Update On Maki Itoh In AEW

On the Buy-In show for last night’s AEW Revolution, Maki Itoh was Britt Baker‘s surprise tag-team partner. The Joshi-star has become quite popular with AEW fans following her performance in the Women’s title-eliminator tournament. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW was unable to advertise Itoh on the PPV ahead of time as it wasn’t clear if she was going to be able to make it to the show.

“So the story on Maki Itoh is basically she wasn’t advertised because she had to fly in from Tokyo, she was wrestling the day before,” said Dave Meltzer. “It was touch and go if she could get in. She was always the plan but the problem was that one slight flight issue and she doesn’t make it.”

Meltzer added, “She got a giant pop and she’s got super charisma. She’s not really a very good wrestler but I think she was hitting pretty well and she was certainly more than adequate in this match,” he continued.

Itoh and Baker defeated Thunder Rosa and Riho last night. Baker pinned Rosa after Rebel hit her with a crutch. This week on Dynamite, Baker, Itoh & Rebel are scheduled to face Riho, Rosa, and Ryo Mizunami.