Popular Japanese Star Says She’d Pick AEW Over WWE

A Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling star has captivated audiences all across the world for her unique blend of in-ring skills, charisma, and singing capabilities.

Former International Princess Champion Maki Itoh emerged as a standout talent within the Japanese wrestling scene. In early 2021, Itoh made her way over to the United States for a special venture. Although falling short in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in February, Itoh garnered a great reception from fans. The next month, she made a surprise appearance as Britt Baker‘s mystery partner in a successful tag team match at AEW Revolution, defeating Riho and Thunder Rosa.

Earlier this year, Itoh returned to All Elite Wrestling as the “Joker,” battling Baker in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Though she mostly remains with TJPW now, Itoh has racked up a few independent appearances in the USA this year as well, including GCW and Prestige Wrestling. With Itoh’s subsequential rise in stock, many wondered if she’d received a formal contract offer from AEW, or their rival, WWE.

“No, nothing,” she told Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, via her translator. “The reason she became this popular is thanks to AEW. Whatever happens, even if WWE gives her a cheeky offer from nowhere, she would not accept it and she would stay right beside AEW all the way.”

New Year Goals

(via AEW)

With the new year quickly approaching as well, Maki Itoh explained her goals for the upcoming 2023 year.

“In Japan, she wants to get a title belt, obviously,” Itoh said via her translator. “She feels maybe a tag team title belt would be really nice, just about now. Where for America, she wants to go back to being on AEW television again. As you know, there is only so much time available on American TV and you can’t really leave much of an impact due to how much time you get to be on TV. She definitely wants to leave a big enough impact to where everyone will remember the name of Maki Itoh.”

Most recently, Itoh returned to the USA for a few independent wrestling dates, including a bout with IMPACT Wrestling star Masha Slamovich at Game Changer Wrestling. In addition, Itoh returned to AEW, partnering with Emi Sakura to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir on Dark: Elevation, airing on November 28.

Wherever Maki Itoh eventually ends up, she’ll be sure to make her mark.

h/t to Fightful for the transcription