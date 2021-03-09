WWE Hyping Two Major Announcements For Wednesday’s NXT

WWE has confirmed that NXT General Manager William Regal will be making two ‘major’ announcements on this week’s episode of the show on USA Network.

WWE executive Triple H and NXT producer Shawn Michaels joined in on the hype. Triple H is touting them as “game-changing” announcements, which had led to some speculation that we’ll dig into below.

Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history.

Two game-changing announcements. One word for this show …. EPIC!!!!#WWENXT on @USA_Network this Wednesday! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/4mhWxKruV3 — Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2021

Reportedly, the two points addressed will be NXT’s move to Tuesday nights and the brand getting it’s own Women’s Tag Team Championships.

NXT Moving To Tuesdays

- Advertisement -

It was recently reported that NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights after WrestleMania 37 in April. This move signals the end of the ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ that have been ongoing since October 2019.

The brand moving to Tuesday nights can easily be considered a win-win for both NXT and All Elite Wrestling. With the two brands now on different nights it will give both the opportunity to ‘breathe’ in terms of storylines and content. This will mean not having to compete against a similar product in the same timeframe.

NXT Women’s Tag Titles

The second announcement is again being touted as a confirmation of the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships ended in controversy; with Adam Pearce got and cost Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez a shot at winning the titles.

Due to the involvement of a WWE official; it is expected that NXT will be bringing in their own titles and giving them to Kai and Gonzalez.