WWE Officially Announces Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania 37 Match

Bad Bunny’s match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 37 PPV.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE had The Miz challenged the rapper to a match at the event.

This rivalry dates back to the Royal Rumble. Bunny accepted the challenge after hitting a guitar strike of his own, which was a play on Miz attacking Bunny a few weeks ago.

It was originally reported WWE had planned for Bunny to team up with Damien Priest to take on Miz and John Morrison. Clearly, plans changed. It should be noted that Priest will be in Bunny’s corner while Morison will be in the corner of Miz.

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card: