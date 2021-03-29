WWE Raw Star To Be Honored In This Year’s Hall Of Fame

The recipient of the Warrior Award for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class will be Titus O’Neil.

Fightful Select reported that was the plan as of February. With the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania being based around the city of Tampa this year in addition to O’Neil being heavily involved with charity throughout his life, the powers at be thought this was the right choice.

Aside from his pro wrestling career, which saw him wrestle for FCW in the area for a couple of years, O’Neil played professional football for the Tampa Bay Storm in 2006. He hasn’t wrestled since dropping a loss to Bobby Lashley this past November.

The ceremony is set to be filmed on Tuesday and Thursday of this week. The ceremony will air on April 6th on Peacock.

Batista, who is good friends with O’Neil, was supposed to be part of the 2020 class where he would’ve likely headlined. However, he has already confirmed that he won’t be able to make it due to a schedule conflict but plans to be inducted in the coming years.

2020 Class

The nWo

John “Bradshaw” Layfield

The British Bulldog

The Bella Twins

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

2021 Class