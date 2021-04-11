Bad Bunny Wins His In-Ring Debut In WrestleMania Tag Team Match

Bad Bunny impressed fans with pro wrestling in-ring debut when he teamed up with Damian Priest in a bout against The Miz and John Morrison.

The match took place on the first night of the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event, which featured Bunny’s entrance seeing him arrive on top of a semi-truck into the stadium. The match opened with Bunny and Miz where Bunny had some time to shine with a series of quick roll-ups. The heels beat down Bunny for a few minutes. Bunny hit a Canadian Destroyer to Morrison on the floor. Bunny pinned Miz with a top rope crossbody.

The bout had originally been announced as a singles match between Bunny and Miz. WWE made it official on last week’s episode of Raw when Miz & Morrison accepted a challenge from Bunny and Priest after WWE shot an angle where Miz and Morrison destroyed $3.6 million Bugatti by painting on it. Once the rapper saw what happened to his car. He was attacked by the WWE stars from behind.

- Advertisement -

The rapper made his first WWE appearance back in January when he performed his song “Booker T” at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Since then, the four men have been feuding with each other.

In preparation for this match, Bunny had been training at the Performance Center in Winter Park, FL.

What are your thoughts on Bunny’s performance? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.