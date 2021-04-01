Batista Calls Out WWE For Breaking Up The Hurt Business

Batista is not happy with WWE‘s decision to break up The Hurt Business.

Last week’s episode of Raw saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander losing a 2 on 1 handicap match to Drew McIntyre, barring them from the ringside for the WWE championship match at WrestleMania.

This week’s episode of the show then saw Lashley insulting the duo in a segment for not getting the job done. The WWE champion then said that the Hurt Business is over for the two.

The segment ended with the All-Mighty taking out the former tag team champions and commenting on this decision, Batista suggested that it was too early for the break up:

Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! ????? #SMFH #BadForBusiness — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 31, 2021

The Hurt Business storyline began in May last year when MVP aligned himself with the current WWE champion. The following months saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander joining the group.

Lashley went on to win the US championship after the formation of the group in August. Benjamin & Alexander then defeated the New Day to become the new Raw tag team champions in December.

However, they couldn’t keep the titles for long and lost them earlier in March. Lashley on the other hand became the WWE champion during the March 1 episode of Raw after dropping the US title the month prior.

What do you think about Batista’s comments about the decision to break up The Hurt Business? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.